Suwanee and Georgia Power to install Town Center on Main lighting

Credit: City of Suwanee

Credit: City of Suwanee

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago
The Suwanee City Council recently approved an agreement with Georgia Power for the installation of lighting at Town Center on Main.

The agreement calls for 63 LED lights with a prepayment of $465,272. The estimated monthly cost of the lighting is approximately $1,876.

The 25-acre site is located behind the Suwanee Library and PlayTown Suwanee on Suwanee Dam Road and will more than double the Town Center area. Once completed, Town Center Park and Town Center on Main will function as a unified space, linked by Station Park (located next to the police station) and the pedestrian tunnel under the railroad.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
