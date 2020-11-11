Suwanee adjusts operating hours for breweries, excise taxes

Breweries with a taproom can now serve alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

To comply with state law, an excise tax on all beer and malt beverages produced by a brewpub or brewery in barrel and bulk containers (tap and draft), will be levied at $6 per container (15 and a half gallons and less) and a proportionate tax at the same rate for larger containers.