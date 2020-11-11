Suwanee adjusts operating hours for breweries, excise taxes

The Suwanee City Council recently approved an ordinance amendment that adjusts the operating hours for breweries as well as excise taxes required by state law for canned/bottled beer.
Breweries with a taproom can now serve alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
To comply with state law, an excise tax on all beer and malt beverages produced by a brewpub or brewery in barrel and bulk containers (tap and draft), will be levied at $6 per container (15 and a half gallons and less) and a proportionate tax at the same rate for larger containers.
For bottles, cans, and other containers produced by a brewery, the excise tax is $0.05 per 12 ounces and a proportionate tax at the same rate on containers that are larger than 12 ounces.
The excise tax on all distilled spirits produced by a distillery is $0.22 per liter or $0.0065 per ounce.