Suwanee accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The city of Suwanee recently announced that it is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy.
Through the free program, residents will get a day-to-day understanding of the duties and functions of police officers. Participants will take part in hands-on activities including traffic stops, crime scene processing and narcotics identification, the announcement said.
Starting on April 3, the eight-week program will meet Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Suwanee Police Training Center. Those interested will have to complete a criminal and driver history background check.
Notarized applications are due by 5 p.m. March 20. Anyone can apply, but priority will be shown to Suwanee residents or those who work in Suwanee.
To learn more about the program, visit the city of Suwanee’s website.
About the Author
Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/AMAZON