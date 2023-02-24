Suwanee accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

Through the free program, residents will get a day-to-day understanding of the duties and functions of police officers. Participants will take part in hands-on activities including traffic stops, crime scene processing and narcotics identification, the announcement said.

Starting on April 3, the eight-week program will meet Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Suwanee Police Training Center. Those interested will have to complete a criminal and driver history background check.