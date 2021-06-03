Sugar Hill to unveil historical marker at old Sugar Hill School

Members of the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society, Sugar Hill’s mayor and city council members, along with others from the community will unveil a historical marker and Eagle Scout project at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6 in Cornerstone Park at Broadstone Sugar Hill, 5010 West Broad Street, across from City Hall.
The historical marker commemorates the old Sugar Hill School that was located on the property and is now Sugar Hill Historic Cemetery.
The Sugar Hill School dates back to 1915 where it began in a two-room wood building in the corner of the Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. According to the Gwinnett County Public School’s website, “Mr. Fred Driskel, the first principal, lived in Forsyth County and sometimes rode his horse to school and sometimes came in his buggy.”
Additional historical information: www.gcpsk12.org/Page/26334. Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society: www.tinyurl.com/SugarHillPreservation.