Sugar Hill to unveil historical marker at old Sugar Hill School

The historical marker commemorates the old Sugar Hill School that was located on the property and is now Sugar Hill Historic Cemetery.

The Sugar Hill School dates back to 1915 where it began in a two-room wood building in the corner of the Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. According to the Gwinnett County Public School’s website, “Mr. Fred Driskel, the first principal, lived in Forsyth County and sometimes rode his horse to school and sometimes came in his buggy.”