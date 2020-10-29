X

Sugar Hill survey seeks input on housing market

Sugar Hill is seeking input from the community through a survey on the housing market. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Gwinnett County | 15 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Sugar Hill is seeking input from the community through a survey on the housing market. The survey results will help shape the city’s comprehensive update of the housing assessment first prepared in 2016.

Among the survey questions, participants are asked to identify their top three reasons for living in their current location, how long they have lived in their current location, and what type of housing they are living in at this time. Participants are also asked to identify the kind of housing they will be most interested in in the future, and what price range they hope to stay within if relocating.

Complete the survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/JLYWWGY.

