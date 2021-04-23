Sugar Hill road resurfacing project begins, 20 streets in plan

Sugar Hill has launched the city’s Roadway Resurfacing and Repairs 2020/2021 project with crews beginning work Apr. 19. In March, the city approved a $765,597 contract with Allied Paving Contractors, Inc. for the Roadway Improvements Project.
The project, which will take several months to complete, includes road repairs along with sealing, milling, patching, resurfacing, valve and manhole adjustments and restriping.
The following roads are part of the plan, with the first six scheduled first for resurfacing:
Appling Road, Bankside Court, Amberside Court, Amberside Lane, Riverside Walk Drive, River Ridge Lane, Princeton Oaks Drive, Megan Court, Hunters Oak Trail, Frontier Drive, Forest Green Way, White Oak Drive, Frontier Way, Frontier Trail, Davis Street, Mountain Ridge Way, Spring Willow Drive, Grand Loop Road, Eagles Rest Trail, Summer Breeze Lane, and Long Needle Court.