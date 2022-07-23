Sugar Hill recognized for digitizing historical records

The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society is one of six Georgia Cultural Heritage Institutions across the state to become a recipient of a digitization service award from the Digital Library of Georgia.
The GALILEO-funded program increases the diversity of contributors to the DLG and its content documenting Georgia communities.
Sugar Hill was recognized for digitization and description of the Sugar Hill City Council records collection of city council minutes, ordinances, resolutions, communications, economic studies, and other information from the city’s incorporation in 1939 through June 1992.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest