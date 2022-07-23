ajc logo
X

Sugar Hill recognized for digitizing historical records

The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society has been recognized for digitization and description of the Sugar Hill City Council records collection of city council minutes, ordinances, resolutions, communications, economic studies, and other information from the city’s incorporation in 1939 through June 1992. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society has been recognized for digitization and description of the Sugar Hill City Council records collection of city council minutes, ordinances, resolutions, communications, economic studies, and other information from the city’s incorporation in 1939 through June 1992. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society is one of six Georgia Cultural Heritage Institutions across the state to become a recipient of a digitization service award from the Digital Library of Georgia.

The GALILEO-funded program increases the diversity of contributors to the DLG and its content documenting Georgia communities.

Sugar Hill was recognized for digitization and description of the Sugar Hill City Council records collection of city council minutes, ordinances, resolutions, communications, economic studies, and other information from the city’s incorporation in 1939 through June 1992.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Tootoo denies knowing about alleged 2003 team sexual assault42m ago
Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff
8h ago
Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $790M; 4 Georgia tickets worth $10,000 each
7h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
4h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
4h ago
6-year-old boy, adult pedestrian critically injured in Marietta hit-and-run
4h ago
The Latest
Norcross considering lowering proposed millage rate
Suwanee adopts $16.4M FY 2023 Budget
Peachtree Corners to open sprawling new playground
Featured
A medical laboratory technician inactivates suspected monkeypox samples to be PCR tested at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022 ,in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
52m ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top