Sugar Hill plans to hold millage rate at 3.8 mills

For 16 years Sugar Hill has maintained the same millage rate of 3.8 mills. The city is tentatively planning to adopt this same rate for 2020, but state law requires local municipalities to advertise a tax increase when the previous year’s millage rate results in more revenue.
Additional revenue will result from increased property value assessments made by the Gwinnett County Board of Tax Assessors and new construction added to the city’s tax digest.
For a homeowner with a property valued at $300,000, this will mean an increase in property taxes of about $19.68 or 5.4 cents per day. For a commercial property valued at $275,000, the increase will be about $18 or 5 cents per day.
Th public is invited to three public hearings on the proposed millage rate at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 when the city council is expected to adopt the 2020 millage rate. All meetings will be held at City Hall, 5039 West Broad St. Information: www.cityofsugarhill.com.