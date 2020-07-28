Sugar Hill plans to hold millage rate at 3.8 mills

Additional revenue will result from increased property value assessments made by the Gwinnett County Board of Tax Assessors and new construction added to the city’s tax digest.

For a homeowner with a property valued at $300,000, this will mean an increase in property taxes of about $19.68 or 5.4 cents per day. For a commercial property valued at $275,000, the increase will be about $18 or 5 cents per day.