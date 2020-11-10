Sugar Hill offering virtual conversation about Main Street Georgia program

Housed in the Office of Downtown Development at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Georgia Main Street Program assists with community development and revitalization in Georgia’s historic downtowns. The program assists cities in historic preservation, small business development, expansion of employment, leveraging private investment, increasing tourism and providing a positive road map for public-private partnerships.

Link to the Nov. 9 conversation: www.cityofsugarhill.com/main-street-program-virtual-open-house/.