Sugar Hill offering virtual conversation about Main Street Georgia program

Sugar Hill hosted a virtual conversation about downtown Sugar Hill and the city’s participation in the Main Street Georgia program 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. City leaders will be discussing plans for 2021, including how to highlight arts, history, and entertainment in Sugar Hill.
Housed in the Office of Downtown Development at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Georgia Main Street Program assists with community development and revitalization in Georgia’s historic downtowns. The program assists cities in historic preservation, small business development, expansion of employment, leveraging private investment, increasing tourism and providing a positive road map for public-private partnerships.
Link to the Nov. 9 conversation: www.cityofsugarhill.com/main-street-program-virtual-open-house/.