Sugar Hill installs stop signs at Level Creek Road and Church Street

The new stops signs are a safety measure due to increased pedestrian traffic to and from nearby apartments and downtown Sugar Hill. For additional safety, a crosswalk will be added to this section of the greenway in the coming weeks.

This comes as the city continues construction of the greenway trail including 4 and a half miles beginning at the intersection of Level Creek Road and Church Street and extending both along roadways and through natural areas to Whitehead Road, temporarily ending at a trailhead parking lot at the Bethany UMC Church near the new bridge. The Whitehead Road trailhead at the Bethany United Methodist Church parking lot has also been under construction.