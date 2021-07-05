ajc logo
Sugar Hill installs stop signs at Level Creek Road and Church Street

New stops signs have been installed at the intersection of Level Creek Road and Church Street in Sugar Hill. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

Drivers in Sugar Hill be warned – new stops signs have been installed at the intersection of Level Creek Road and Church Street.

The new stops signs are a safety measure due to increased pedestrian traffic to and from nearby apartments and downtown Sugar Hill. For additional safety, a crosswalk will be added to this section of the greenway in the coming weeks.

This comes as the city continues construction of the greenway trail including 4 and a half miles beginning at the intersection of Level Creek Road and Church Street and extending both along roadways and through natural areas to Whitehead Road, temporarily ending at a trailhead parking lot at the Bethany UMC Church near the new bridge. The Whitehead Road trailhead at the Bethany United Methodist Church parking lot has also been under construction.

