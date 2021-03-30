Sugar Hill approves 29 new homes on Whitehead Road

The city’s planning commission noted the property is near park land owned by the city as well as the planned route for the Sugar Hill Greenway. The rear portion of the property could be useful for connecting the greenway to the park. If incorporated properly, the trail connection could be a valuable amenity for the neighborhood as well.

Each home will have at least 2 additional parking spaces in addition to 2 car garages. Homes will be no less than 2,400 square feet and range in price from $400,000 to $500,000.