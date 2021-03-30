Sugar Hill approves 29 new homes on Whitehead Road

Following a recent public hearing, the Sugar Hill City Council approved annexation and rezoning of about 10 and a half acres on Whitehead Road for the development of a new subdivision. The development will include 29 single-family homes on 9.31 acres. The remaining 1.12 acres will be kept by the Ella Mae Moody Revocable Trust.
The city’s planning commission noted the property is near park land owned by the city as well as the planned route for the Sugar Hill Greenway. The rear portion of the property could be useful for connecting the greenway to the park. If incorporated properly, the trail connection could be a valuable amenity for the neighborhood as well.
Each home will have at least 2 additional parking spaces in addition to 2 car garages. Homes will be no less than 2,400 square feet and range in price from $400,000 to $500,000.