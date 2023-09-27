Sugar Hill and Suwanee competing in “Food Fight”

BreakingNews
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
They’re at it again. Sugar Hill and Suwanee are engaging in a friendly “Food Fight” to support the North Gwinnett Co-Op. The competition kicked off Sept. 16 at Suwanee Fest and ends Oct. 22 at Sugar Rush. The city collecting the heaviest total wins.

Sugar Hill is collecting donations at City Hall, the Eagle Theatre, the E Center and Lanier High School. Visit www.tinyurl.com/SugarHillDonate for additional drop-off locations.

Suwanee is accepting donations at City Hall and Peachtree Ridge High School.

Both cities are focusing donations by asking for breakfast items like pancake mix, cereal, oatmeal and breakfast bars through Sept. 30. Donate hygiene items including toothpaste, deodorant, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap through Oct. 22. All donations welcome.

The North Gwinnett Co-Op supports those in need in the Buford, Suwanee and Sugar Hill communities.

