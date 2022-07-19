BreakingNews
Splash pad renovations complete in Lilburn

Lilburn recently completed renovations of the splash pad at City Park. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

Combined ShapeCaption
Lilburn recently completed renovations of the splash pad at City Park. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The kids can play and the parents can watch from the shade now that Lilburn’s new splash pad renovations are complete at City Park, 76 Main St.

The city recently spent $53,000 on the improvements including an expansion of the existing splash pad, a new retaining wall, new grass and installation of six black city-provided steel benches and four sunshades.

Lilburn’s 10-acre City Park has a lighted walking/jogging path, bandshell, pavilion, playground, open field and restrooms.

The splash pad is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays thru Sundays. The season ends Saturday, Oct. 8.

