BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash shuts down I-20 in DeKalb County
ajc logo
X

Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce holding blood drive

Red Cross holds emergency blood drive amid critical shortage

caption arrowCaption
Red Cross holds emergency blood drive amid critical shortage

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Folks wanting to donate blood will have the chance next week.

The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce will hold a blood drive on May 19 in partnership with the American Red Cross, which is conducting similar Summer Full of Life events across the country.

Participants can also get a $10 e-gift card.

Donated blood will be screened for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, which might be used to help patients with weakened immune systems.

The drive will be held in the auditorium at Atlanta Tech Park at 107 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested in learning more or making an appointment can visit the Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Former teacher finds answers to child’s reading delay
13h ago
Long-delayed Peachtree Corners road project to be completed this summer
Lilburn seeks residents’ input on growth plan
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top