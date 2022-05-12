Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce holding blood drive

Folks wanting to donate blood will have the chance next week.
The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce will hold a blood drive on May 19 in partnership with the American Red Cross, which is conducting similar Summer Full of Life events across the country.
Participants can also get a $10 e-gift card.
Donated blood will be screened for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, which might be used to help patients with weakened immune systems.
The drive will be held in the auditorium at Atlanta Tech Park at 107 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in learning more or making an appointment can visit the Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce’s website.
