Southern exec to become new Georgia Power CEO

Chris Womack is slated to become the next chief executive officer of Georgia Power. Photo courtesy of Georgia Power.

Georgia News | 12 minutes ago
By Matt Kempner, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Power, the largest electric provider in the state and perhaps the most powerful corporate voice in state politics, named a new chief executive officer to take office in April.

Chris Womack will be the company’s first Black CEO. Womack, 62, who is currently president of external affairs at Georgia Power’s parent, Atlanta-based Southern Company, will succeed Paul Bowers, 64, who it was announced is retiring.

The shift comes before the Georgia Power’s most important generation project in decades, the long-troubled nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle, is completed. Additional challenges have emerged in making the latest regulatory deadline for the first of two new, multi-billion-dollar nuclear reactors to be in commercial operation in November of 2021. The second is slated to be in operation in November of 2022.

In a company release, Bowers said progress on the Vogtle project and confidence that the first unit “will be online to meet our regulatory commitment assures me that it’s the right time for us to start the transition to my retirement and leave the company in Chris' capable hands.”

In his current Southern position, Womack oversees public policy strategies, governmental and regulatory affairs and corporate communications.

Paul Bowers, the chief executive officer of Georgia Power, is retiring in April of 2021. Photo courtesy of Georgia Power.

