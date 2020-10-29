Southern exec to become new Georgia Power CEO

Chris Womack will be the company’s first Black CEO. Womack, 62, who is currently president of external affairs at Georgia Power’s parent, Atlanta-based Southern Company, will succeed Paul Bowers, 64, who it was announced is retiring.

The shift comes before the Georgia Power’s most important generation project in decades, the long-troubled nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle, is completed. Additional challenges have emerged in making the latest regulatory deadline for the first of two new, multi-billion-dollar nuclear reactors to be in commercial operation in November of 2021. The second is slated to be in operation in November of 2022.