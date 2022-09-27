ajc logo
Snellville turns down plan for 27 townhomes

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

A plan for 27 townhomes on about four acres adjacent to the Olde Hickory Village subdivision at the intersection of Hickory Station Drive and U.S. 78/E. Main Street was recently denied by the Snellville City Council.

A public hearing previously took place for this project, but the developer submitted a new site plan in August that resulted in the council postponing a vote until the Sept. 12 council meeting. An initial vote resulted in two in favor and four opposed. Mayor Barbara Bender and Council Member Tod Warner voted in favor, and Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel and Council Members Gretchen Schulz, Cristy Lenski and Solange Destang voted in opposition.

When a vote results in denial, the city provides an opportunity to withdraw the proposal to make revisions. After some discussion, the developer asked the city council to move forward with a second vote that would deny the plan. The motion was voted five in favor and one opposed with Mayor Bender voting in opposition. The result is the plan for these townhomes is denied.

