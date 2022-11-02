Snellville to repair wall at Briscoe Park

The Snellville City Council recently approved a $204,210 contract with Bailey Construction & Landscaping to reconstruct a 350-foot section of the Pate Lake Wall at Briscoe Park.
The wall has needed repair for years, but now a grant Gwinnett Community Development Block Grant will make it happen. Bailey Construction was the lowest of five bidders for the work with one proposal coming in at over $1 million.
The lake will be drained while the repairs are underway. Three hundred feet of existing sidewalk will also be repaired along with site stabilization and grassing to complete the project. A timeline for construction has yet to be determined.
