Snellville police receive grant to support traffic unit

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Snellville Police Department recently received a $95,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The money will support the department’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) unit, and its goal to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving, speeding, and unrestrained occupants, according to a press release.

Funds will help finance operating expenses for the unit.

“This will help us achieve our goal to significantly reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from these violations while improving the safety on our roadways for the motoring public,” Snellville Police Chief Greg Perry said.

The grant year for this award runs through Sept. 30, 2023.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

