Snellville police receive grant to support traffic unit

The Snellville Police Department recently received a $95,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The money will support the department’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) unit, and its goal to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving, speeding, and unrestrained occupants, according to a press release.
Funds will help finance operating expenses for the unit.
“This will help us achieve our goal to significantly reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from these violations while improving the safety on our roadways for the motoring public,” Snellville Police Chief Greg Perry said.
The grant year for this award runs through Sept. 30, 2023.
