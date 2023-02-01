X
Dark Mode Toggle

Snellville police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Snellville Police Department will launch the 34th session of the Snellville Citizens Police Academy March 16, with the 9-week course ending May 11. All classes take place at the Snellville police station, 2315 Wisteria Drive. Applications are being accepted now until 5 p.m. March 3.

Most city’s offering a citizen’s police academy find the classes strengthen the relationship between the community and the police department.

Each class provides a better understanding of the risks and responsibilities of the city’s police officers. Presentations include topics like domestic violence, traffic stops, building searches, driving under the influence and firearms safety.

Space is limited and applications must be filled out completely and notarized. Applicants will be notified via e-mail or phone call, as to the status of their application.

Applications: www.tinyurl.com/SnellvillePoliceCA. Questions: Sgt. Scott Smith at ssmith@snellville.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing 4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House leaders pass midyear budget with property tax rebate
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville approves street racing and reckless driving exhibitions ordinance
4h ago
Snellville strengthens parameters for build-to-rent homes
16h ago
Suwanee arts festival seeking artists, food vendors, nonprofits
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
20h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
19h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top