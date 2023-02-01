Snellville police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Snellville Police Department will launch the 34th session of the Snellville Citizens Police Academy March 16, with the 9-week course ending May 11. All classes take place at the Snellville police station, 2315 Wisteria Drive. Applications are being accepted now until 5 p.m. March 3.
Most city’s offering a citizen’s police academy find the classes strengthen the relationship between the community and the police department.
Each class provides a better understanding of the risks and responsibilities of the city’s police officers. Presentations include topics like domestic violence, traffic stops, building searches, driving under the influence and firearms safety.
Space is limited and applications must be filled out completely and notarized. Applicants will be notified via e-mail or phone call, as to the status of their application.
Applications: www.tinyurl.com/SnellvillePoliceCA. Questions: Sgt. Scott Smith at ssmith@snellville.org.
