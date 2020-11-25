Snellville, developer agree on City Market development agreement

Mid Cast LLC will partner with Snellville to design, build and lease the City Market building planned for The Grove at Towne Center.
“The City Market will be a centerpiece of The Grove and will draw visitors from across the region who want to enjoy a unique dining and shopping experience in the heart of Snellville,” Mayor Barbara Bender said.
The two-story, 24,000-square-foot market building will include restaurants, a coffee shop, a small market, flexible event space, craft beverage options, outdoor seating, patios, and vehicle lanes for ride sharing and take-out orders. Potential plans call for it to be managed by an independent operator brought to the table by Mid Cast and approved by the city. The Snellville Downtown Development Authority will own the building.
The city’s anticipated bond offering will pay for the construction of the building which is estimated to be in the $6 to 7 million range.
