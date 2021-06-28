Snellville adopts $13.61 million 2022 budget; plans no millage rate increase

Snellville joins many local cities in finding their revenue projections have remained better than expected despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result and combined with permitting from housing construction and new commercial development in The Grove at Towne Center, the Snellville City Council recently adopted a $13.61 million General Fund budget for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
This balanced budget reflects no anticipated increase in property tax revenue which will allow the city to keep the current millage rate of 4.588 mills for the seventh straight year.
The budget allows the city to maintain a competitive salary structure and addresses infrastructure needs in several areas: $750,000 is budgeted for street resurfacing, $950,800 for stormwater repairs/replacement, $800,000 for sanitation/recycling services.
Capital equipment spending includes state-mandated election equipment of $53,000, a new $70,000 dump truck for public works, and $385,000 for Phase 2 of the city Greenway which will extend from City Hall to Briscoe Park.
“We feel good about our budget plan and we believe our citizens will see continued excellent city services along with new projects and improvements to look forward to,” Mayor Barbara Bender said. “We also wanted to show that we value our employees and to make sure they are fairly paid with good benefits.”