Sleepwear designer expands operations to Norcross

Softies, a 15-year-old company that designs loungewear, sleepwear and robes, recently announced its move from Edina, Minnesota to 6573 Warren Drive in Norcross. The corporate headquarters will remain in the Midwest. The new 20,000-square-foot distribution center will help the company expand to the East Coast.
The company may be best known to customers for being selected as part of Oprah’s Favorite Things List for four years in a row.
“We are so grateful to Gwinnett County for welcoming Softies to the region and supporting us as we become established,” said Softies CEO Shelley Foland. “We look forward to growing Softies nationwide and enhancing our customer service capabilities, meeting their requests in real time.
“Gateway85 is an incredible location for manufacturing and distribution companies like Softies. We are thrilled they’ve decided to join our Community Improvement District as they open their new east coast headquarters,” said Gateway 85 CID Executive Director, Emory Morsberger. “Our resources, like the State Opportunity Zone, will help to fuel their growth within our community.”
Information: www.softiespjs.com.