Single lane closures planned for Ga. 211 in Winder

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, crews with GDOT will begin a patching project along Ga. 211 in Winder. (AJC File Photo)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin a patching project along Ga. 211 in Winder.

Crews will close a single lane 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday while they remove damaged portions of the road and repave it. A pilot car and flagging operators will be used to direct traffic during the roadwork.

Drivers should expect delays along the route between Ga. 316 and Ga. 11 and are reminded to slow down and drive alert to protect both motorists and road crews.

