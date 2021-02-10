X

Sewage spill in Loganville affects Big Flat Creek tributary

The Loganville Public Utilities Department responded to an overflow at a manhole on Feb. 6 that resulted in sewage being spilled in a wooded area off Lawrenceville Road. (Courtesy City of Loganville)
The Loganville Public Utilities Department responded to an overflow at a manhole on Feb. 6 that resulted in sewage being spilled in a wooded area off Lawrenceville Road. (Courtesy City of Loganville)

Credit: SEMEN SALIVANCHUK

Credit: SEMEN SALIVANCHUK

Gwinnett County | 17 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz

The Loganville Public Utilities Department responded to an overflow at a manhole on Feb. 6 that resulted in sewage being spilled in a wooded area off Lawrenceville Road. According to the city, “while a portion of the spill did end up in an unnamed tributary of the Big Flat Creek, the spill did not directly impact drinking water, corrective measures were implemented, and the Environmental Protection Division notified.”

Testing was performed up and downstream of the incident showing levels within EPD guidelines.

The city is reminding citizens that in the event of an emergency, the Public Utilities Department can be reached after normal business hours and on weekends at 770-466-0911.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.