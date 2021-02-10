Sewage spill in Loganville affects Big Flat Creek tributary

The Loganville Public Utilities Department responded to an overflow at a manhole on Feb. 6 that resulted in sewage being spilled in a wooded area off Lawrenceville Road. According to the city, “while a portion of the spill did end up in an unnamed tributary of the Big Flat Creek, the spill did not directly impact drinking water, corrective measures were implemented, and the Environmental Protection Division notified.”
Testing was performed up and downstream of the incident showing levels within EPD guidelines.
The city is reminding citizens that in the event of an emergency, the Public Utilities Department can be reached after normal business hours and on weekends at 770-466-0911.