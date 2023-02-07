Say “I do” or “I do again” in Gwinnett this Valentine’s Day

Gwinnett has a history of romance. From getting hitched in the log cabin courthouse way back in the 1820s to today, when couples looking to say “I do” or “I still do” can participate in free Valentine’s Day weddings.
Valentine’s Day weddings and vow renewals will be co-hosted by the Gwinnett County Magistrate and Probate Courts, Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum and Probate Court Judge Christopher Ballar 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The highly popular event resumes this year after taking a break due to the pandemic.
“We are so excited to be able to once again host free Valentine’s Day Weddings,” said Chief Magistrate Judge Kristina Hammer Blum in a statement provided to the AJC. “Judge Ballar and I have had a lot of fun hosting special event weddings over the years (our favorite is still the mass wedding at 10:11 a.m. on 12/13/14) and, unfortunately, we had to take a break due to COVID protocols. Consequently, we are so looking forward to welcoming back our Valentine’s Day couples and vow renewals.”
Couples who are getting married must obtain a valid marriage license prior to Feb. 14 and bring the original license with them to the ceremony. Marriage license applications are accepted 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Vital Records office. The cost is $56 for a marriage license, or $16 with proof of premarital education.
Information about obtaining a marriage license can be found at www.gwinnettcourts.com/probate/marriage-licenses-and-certificates, or contact Probate Court at 770-822-8350.
Couples who are renewing their wedding vows do not need to bring a copy of their license. “One of the things we’ve missed the most are the vow renewals,” added Judge Blum. “It’s always such a privilege to watch people recommit themselves to one another. It’s such a joy-filled day.”
In years past, no appointment was required on Valentine’s Day, but the event has become very popular (and space is limited). Reservations can be made online at www.gwinnettcourts.com/probate/.
Official witnesses are not required, but friends and family are welcome to join you in celebration of romance this Valentine’s Day.
