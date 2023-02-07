Say “I do” or “I do again” in Gwinnett this Valentine’s Day

Information about obtaining a marriage license can be found at www.gwinnettcourts.com/probate/marriage-licenses-and-certificates, or contact Probate Court at 770-822-8350.

Couples who are renewing their wedding vows do not need to bring a copy of their license. “One of the things we’ve missed the most are the vow renewals,” added Judge Blum. “It’s always such a privilege to watch people recommit themselves to one another. It’s such a joy-filled day.”

In years past, no appointment was required on Valentine’s Day, but the event has become very popular (and space is limited). Reservations can be made online at www.gwinnettcourts.com/probate/.

Official witnesses are not required, but friends and family are welcome to join you in celebration of romance this Valentine’s Day.