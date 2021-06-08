Sandy Springs approves contract for asphalt repair

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $749,260 contract with Blount Construction Company, Inc. for deep mill asphalt repair.
This is a separate project from a $3,786,810 contract approved for Fiscal Year 2021 with Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. for the repaving of 12.73 miles of roadway throughout the city.
This new contract with Blount Construction Company, the lowest of three bidders, will address repairs needed beyond resurfacing, with the majority of repairs planned for River Valley Road.
There are sufficient funds in the city’s Project T-3000 Paving Program to fund this project.