Runaway fun facts to be had at Southeastern Railway Museum

Railroads created time zones. Before long distance travel, adjusting to local time wasn’t of much concern. But the railroads changed all that. In 1883, as travel across the nation became faster, railroads began using four time zones, Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific. Much of the country followed the plan before being officially adopted by the U.S. government in 1918.
This is just one of many facts you can learn at the Southeastern Railway Museum at 3585 Buford Highway in Duluth. If looking for another way to entertain family in for the holidays, plan ahead to visit the non-profit, volunteer-run museum designated as Georgia’s official transportation museum.
The 35-acre museum features the largest collection of “rolling stock” in Georgia. Visitors can enjoy life-size trains, cars and buses as well as an enormous collection of railroad memorabilia that will bring back memories for the oldest members of the family, and delight and intrigue the youngest.
Regular admission includes a train ride on one of two historic trains.
Among the vintage trains visitors can see and learn about is the Western Union #3558, a railroad car built in 1929 for the construction and repair of telegraph lines across the nation.
Walk through the Pullman built Superb, the second-oldest steel private car in existence. Constructed in 1911, Superb was used by President Warren Harding for his 1923 cross-country tour. Later it carried his casket in a funeral train from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., and then to his final resting place in Marion, OH.
When not in storage, visitors can also view the Pullman private car Marco Polo, built in 1927 and used on many occasions by Franklin Delano Roosevelt while he was Governor of New York and President of the United States traveling to Warm Springs, GA.
The stainless-steel U.S. Railway Post Office Grand Junction was built by Pullman for the Tennessean passenger train. Post office cars were used to sort mail while in motion for subsequent delivery at upcoming destinations.
Visitors to the museum will also find a yard full of examples of the first essential supply chain transporters including locomotives, freight cars, passenger cars, buses and cabooses.
IF YOU GO
Train rides typically start one hour after opening and stop one hour prior to closing. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and up, and $12 for children ages 2 to 12. In January, the museum’s educational program will feature motorcycles.
All the details: www.train-museum.org. To volunteer visit www.train-museum.org/volunteer-with-us/.
