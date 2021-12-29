Runaway fun facts to be had at Southeastern Railway Museum

Walk through the Pullman built Superb, the second-oldest steel private car in existence. Constructed in 1911, Superb was used by President Warren Harding for his 1923 cross-country tour. Later it carried his casket in a funeral train from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., and then to his final resting place in Marion, OH.

When not in storage, visitors can also view the Pullman private car Marco Polo, built in 1927 and used on many occasions by Franklin Delano Roosevelt while he was Governor of New York and President of the United States traveling to Warm Springs, GA.

The stainless-steel U.S. Railway Post Office Grand Junction was built by Pullman for the Tennessean passenger train. Post office cars were used to sort mail while in motion for subsequent delivery at upcoming destinations.

Visitors to the museum will also find a yard full of examples of the first essential supply chain transporters including locomotives, freight cars, passenger cars, buses and cabooses.

IF YOU GO

Train rides typically start one hour after opening and stop one hour prior to closing. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and up, and $12 for children ages 2 to 12. In January, the museum’s educational program will feature motorcycles.

All the details: www.train-museum.org. To volunteer visit www.train-museum.org/volunteer-with-us/.