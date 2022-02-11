Hamburger icon
Roundabout coming to busy intersection near Lilburn

Gwinnett recently approved a $1,433,788 contract to install a roundabout at the intersection of Burns Road and Dickens Road in unincorporated Gwinnett near Lilburn. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a $1,433,788 contract to install a roundabout at the intersection of Burns Road and Dickens Road in unincorporated Gwinnett near Lilburn. Nine bids were received by the county, with Summit Construction and Development being selected to complete the construction.

In addition to the roundabout, this project includes sidewalks, curb and gutter, lighting and drainage improvements.

The 2017 Special Local Option Sales Tax Program (SPLOST) will fund this project.

Information on these and other transportation projects in Gwinnett: www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/transportation.

