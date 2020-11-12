Restaurant in Peachtree Corners to help feed hungry this Thanksgiving

In an effort to focus on “unity in the community,” Taqueria del Mar at 5075 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners will serve free traditional Thanksgiving meals to those in need this year.
The restaurant is offering a convenient “Take and Bake” one pan meal that feeds up to 6 people.
The community is invited to contact Taqueria del Mar if they are, or know of, a family in need to register in advance for a meal at info@taqueriadelmar.com. Meals for 6 are also available to purchase for $50.
According to information provided to the city, “As always, we operate under the “pay what you can” and “pay it forward” principles – so if you cannot afford to pay, we will not turn anyone away. And of course, if you can “pay it forward” your generosity is most appreciated. All proceeds will be donated to our sister charity, the Renewed Hope House of Wellspring Living, located in Duluth.”