Residents of Sugar Hill invited to weigh in on safety issues

Federal regulations require Sugar Hill to communicate periodically with citizens about safety issues and determine the city’s effectiveness. The city is offering residents and the business community the opportunity to completer a survey to help them determine their effectiveness.
The survey takes only a few moments to complete with questions focused on natural gas pipeline safety.
Ten questions range from “Have you seen or heard any information from the City of Sugar Hill relating to natural gas pipeline safety?” to “Have you or anyone in your household or company ever encountered a damaged natural gas pipeline?”
Additional information and to complete the survey: www.tinyurl.com/SugarHillgas-pipeline.
