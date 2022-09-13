Request for 90-home subdivision in Snellville withdrawn

The Snellville City Council were prepared to deny a request to build a 90‐home subdivision on 25 acres at 1689 and 1725 Rockdale Circle when they met Aug. 22. Before final denial, the council gave the applicant, Century Communities of Georgia, the opportunity to withdraw the proposal.
The council did approve a zoning change for the land from medium to low density.
Numerous residents attended the public hearing expressing concern about the development’s impact on traffic and school populations. Among council members’ concerns were stormwater management and exterior design elements of the homes.
By withdrawing the application, the developer can address concerns and return later with a revised proposal.
