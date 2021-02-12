Renovations to Gary Pirkle Park in Sugar Hill nearing completion

The football side, or westside of the park has had the old, damaged turf removed and drainage layer restabilized and restored. All work at the park is being coordinated with the various user groups, leagues, and programs in the park.

As previously reported, in the fall of 2020, sub-tropical storm Delta resulted in severe flooding at the park. Flood waters accumulated under the synthetic field turf eroding the drainage layer and pulling out pins holding the turf in place. This is the second time in 8 years the field has flooded requiring significant repairs. In Dec. the city approved $938,283 to repair the fields and entirely replace the drainage system and field turf.