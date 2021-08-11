ajc logo
X

Reminder: job fair in Duluth seeks to fill thousands of jobs

Plans for a job fair organized by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, has grown since first announced and now expects to attract more than 70 businesses looking to fill over 3,000 positions. (Courtesy Carolyn Bourdeaux)
Caption
Plans for a job fair organized by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, has grown since first announced and now expects to attract more than 70 businesses looking to fill over 3,000 positions. (Courtesy Carolyn Bourdeaux)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

Plans for a job fair organized by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, has grown since first announced and now expects to attract more than 70 businesses looking to fill over 3,000 job positions.

The job fair will take place 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in Hall A at the Gas South Convention Center (formerly Infinite Energy Center), 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Job seekers are encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring copies of their resume/CV.

Additional information and to register in advance to attend this free event: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthJobFair8-2021.

In Other News
1
Lilburn residents oppose potential restaurant on Arcado Road
2
Duluth schedules new Connect Duluth virtual event
3
Gwinnett property tax bills to be mailed Aug. 14, due Oct. 15
4
Lilburn temporarily bans future small discount stores
5
Norcross launches curbside recycling initiative
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top