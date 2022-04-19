Recycle unwanted electronics at free event in Suwanee

The Rocket IT team is returning with its annual “E-cycle Earth Day” event to reduce, reuse, and recycle outdated technologies 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 at 3360 Martin Farm Road, Suite 300 in Suwanee.
“Whether you’re worried about the data stored on the device or contaminating the environment, we know how difficult it can be to get rid of old hardware responsibly,” said Rocket IT Chief of Staff, Abbey Johnson. “While we’re accepting electronics in any condition, Rocket IT is excited to partner with New Life Technology Group to repurpose lightly used computers for local children in need.”
Data will be cleared from devices after their acceptance, but it is strongly recommended that participants remove sensitive information from computers, laptops, smartphones and tablets prior to their submission. This event is completely free and donations are tax deductible.
For a complete list of accepted items and additional information: www.rocketit.com/e-cycle-gwinnett-north-fulton-tech-recycling/.
About the Author