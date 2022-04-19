ajc logo
X

Recycle unwanted electronics at free event in Suwanee

In addition to desktops and laptops, the community can join the Rocket It E-cycle Earth Day event to dispose of servers and networking equipment, phones, tablets, LCD monitors and computer accessories, wires and cabling, printers, UPS computer batteries, cable boxes, cameras, audio/video equipment, gaming systems, small appliances and power tools. (Courtesy Rocket IT)

Combined ShapeCaption
In addition to desktops and laptops, the community can join the Rocket It E-cycle Earth Day event to dispose of servers and networking equipment, phones, tablets, LCD monitors and computer accessories, wires and cabling, printers, UPS computer batteries, cable boxes, cameras, audio/video equipment, gaming systems, small appliances and power tools. (Courtesy Rocket IT)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Rocket IT team is returning with its annual “E-cycle Earth Day” event to reduce, reuse, and recycle outdated technologies 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 at 3360 Martin Farm Road, Suite 300 in Suwanee.

“Whether you’re worried about the data stored on the device or contaminating the environment, we know how difficult it can be to get rid of old hardware responsibly,” said Rocket IT Chief of Staff, Abbey Johnson. “While we’re accepting electronics in any condition, Rocket IT is excited to partner with New Life Technology Group to repurpose lightly used computers for local children in need.”

Data will be cleared from devices after their acceptance, but it is strongly recommended that participants remove sensitive information from computers, laptops, smartphones and tablets prior to their submission. This event is completely free and donations are tax deductible.

For a complete list of accepted items and additional information: www.rocketit.com/e-cycle-gwinnett-north-fulton-tech-recycling/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
April 19, 2022 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Crowds of the masked and the unmasked went through the security line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 where the airport issued a statement Tuesday morning saying masks are now Òoptional for employees, passengers, and visitorsÓ at the airport. ÒAlthough a mask mandate will no longer be enforced, employees, passengers, and visitors are reminded that masks continue to offer a level of protection against the covid virus,Ó the airport said. Delta said its employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they choose to, adding that wearing a well-fitting mask Òprotects the wearer.Ó Delta added that given the unexpected nature of the announcement, following the federal ruling Monday: ÒYou may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated Ð remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required.Ó Delta said it would update its communications to customers and signs and announcements in airports. The airline also added that mask mandates in other countries may still be in effect. Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the federal mask mandate were lifted, Delta would not require masks on flights. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport58m ago
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
17m ago
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
3h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
2h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
2h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
7h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett police aviation unit to help fire services
7h ago
Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top