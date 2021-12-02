Recount today in Duluth; 4 votes may decide runoff winner

Graeder, who works for a tech company and has lived in Duluth since 2003, will take office in January if the unofficial results hold up. He would fill the seat vacated by longtime Councilmember Kelly Kelkenberg, who died earlier this year.

To the north of Duluth, the lead candidate in the general election for Post 5 on Suwanee City Council met a similar fate in the runoff. David Martinez captured a higher percentage in the general election than incumbent Councilmember Pete Charpentier, but he fell short by 33 votes in the runoff.

Pete Charpentier is set to hold another four-year term on Suwanee City Council. Election results still need to be certified by the city, but as of Wednesday afternoon, no recount had been requested.

Charpentier received 51.4% of the vote in Tuesday’s election, while Martinez received 48.6%. The incumbent, who has lived in Suwanee for more than two decades and works as a senior director for a payment service provider, is set to start his next term in January.

In a Wednesday email, Charpentier said he’ll focus on maintaining safety while allowing controlled appropriate growth to come to Suwanee. “I want to continue the momentum that makes Suwanee a great place to live,” he said.

Election results still need to be certified in both cities. Robyn O’Donnell, city clerk and elections superintendent for Suwanee, said in a Wednesday email that she does not see the need for a recount.

“It was a true collaborative effort by my supporters to get my message out and encourage voters to participate,” said Charpentier in response to the results.