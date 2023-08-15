QuikTrip to demolish, upgrade store in Peachtree Corners

Drivers, gas up. The Peachtree Corners QuikTrip convenience store at 5255 Peachtree Parkway will soon be demolished to make way for the construction of a new facility. Demolition is scheduled to begin in mid-August, with construction lasting approximately six months.

The facility, at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle, will be entirely razed to the ground. The demolition will include the storefront, pump island, parking lot and all underground fuel storage tanks. A new QT will be built in the same location on the same land footprint.

Following the demolition phase, construction of the new facility is expected to begin in mid-September.