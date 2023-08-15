BreakingNews
BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the ‘murder hornet’ found in Georgia

QuikTrip to demolish, upgrade store in Peachtree Corners

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago
X

Drivers, gas up. The Peachtree Corners QuikTrip convenience store at 5255 Peachtree Parkway will soon be demolished to make way for the construction of a new facility. Demolition is scheduled to begin in mid-August, with construction lasting approximately six months.

The facility, at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle, will be entirely razed to the ground. The demolition will include the storefront, pump island, parking lot and all underground fuel storage tanks. A new QT will be built in the same location on the same land footprint.

Following the demolition phase, construction of the new facility is expected to begin in mid-September.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the ‘murder hornet’ found in Georgia1h ago

Credit: Coffee County video

Copying of Georgia election data brings conspiracy charges
49m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A Hogansville Black church’s three-year fight to become a polling place stalls
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Trump indictment in Fulton County is multistate criminal sweep
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Trump indictment in Fulton County is multistate criminal sweep
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

NEW FINDINGS
Years late and over budget, DeKalb schools software transition adds $2.35M
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Sugar Hill

Sugar Hill to hold final millage rate hearing
Gwinnett County providing grant to small businesses affected by COVID-19
Peachtree Corners joins mayor’s reading club program
Featured

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
2h ago
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
4h ago
Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top