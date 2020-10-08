Public safety tech company moves to Peachtree Corners

Fusus is known in the law enforcement and public safety community for their Real-Time Crime Center in The Cloud (RTC3) platform. The company was recently recognized as = a 2020 member of Atlanta Inno’s “50 on Fire.” The company relocated to larger office space thanks to rapidly increasing demand for their platform which provides a central integration point for law enforcement agencies' surveillance, security, and life safety technology.

The platform also provides law enforcement users the ability to integrate AI at the Edge cameras, gunshot detection systems, automated license plate readers, a multi-media crime tips text messaging system, building floor plans, and location alerts for responding officers, among other utilities.