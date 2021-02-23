X

Public invited to thank first responders, health care workers, teachers in Grayson

The Gwinnett County Police Department are the first to announce participation in a First Responders, Health Care Workers, and Teachers Appreciation Day 5 to 6 p.m. March 3 at Dairy Queen, 2357 Loganville Highway in Grayson. (Courtesy Gwinnett Police Department)
The Gwinnett County Police Department are the first to announce participation in a First Responders, Health Care Workers, and Teachers Appreciation Day 5 to 6 p.m. March 3 at Dairy Queen, 2357 Loganville Highway in Grayson. (Courtesy Gwinnett Police Department)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett County Police Department are the first to announce participation in a First Responders, Health Care Workers, and Teachers Appreciation Day 5 to 6 p.m. March 3 at Dairy Queen, 2357 Loganville Highway in Grayson.

The police department’s new Community Affairs Section will be present to speak with members of the community. They are encouraging the public to attend and take advantage of a great opportunity to speak with and meet local officers.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is the second largest police agency in Georgia with 877 sworn officers, supported by 276 civilian employees. The police headquarters is located in Lawrenceville, with six precincts spread across the county.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.