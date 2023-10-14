Public invited to review Norcross plan update ideas

Norcross is in the process of updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Town Center Livable Centers Initiative. The public is invited to a public open house to review and provide feedback on the draft plans 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center Banquet Room, 10 College St.
The Comprehensive Plan establishes a long-term citywide vision along with policies and actions for achieving the vision. This update will ensure the plan reflects the community’s priorities for future growth and development.
The Town Center Livable Centers Initiative Plan will build on the previous update, with new implementation strategies for enhancing pedestrian safety and incorporating electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Town Center and along the Buford Highway corridor.
