Public forums to discuss update to Braselton development code

Braselton will conduct two public forums to review the Development Code Update and allow for public comments. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

As a follow-up to Braselton’s online community meeting held throughout Dec. the town will conduct two public forums to review the Development Code Update and allow for public comments. The in-person and online meetings will be identical, giving the community choices for attendance.

The first meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 via web access. Link and additional information: www.braseltondevelopmentcodeupdate.com/.

The second meeting will be held in-person at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Braselton Courtroom, 5040 Highway 53.

Braselton’s development code determines the type of development allowed (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.), where it is allowed, and how densely construction can be built. The code also controls how new development looks and affects the community, including building materials, parking, and landscaping.

