Proposal for 20 townhomes in Suwanee changes to 7 homes

The proposal had been up for a public hearing and vote at the city’s Sept. 27 council meeting, but the applicant, Corbitt Woods, changed gears and is now proposing seven single-family detached homes on the approximately 3 acres.

To be sure all 13 conditions proposed by the city’s planning department are understood and feasible, Woods requested the decision be postponed until Suwanee’s next council meeting, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Avenue.