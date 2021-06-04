Project Kids Eat seeks volunteers to help with meal delivery in Norcross

During the summer, Project Kids Eat volunteers will deliver breakfast and lunch to kids living in the extended-stay hotels in the Norcross Cluster Schools community.
These children usually receive breakfast and lunch through school, but in the summer, due to lack of transportation they do not have access to these meals. Without transportation and a lack of financial means these children might not otherwise have food for the day.
This summer the group anticipates delivering breakfast and lunch to about 100 children Monday through Friday.
Members of the Southwest Gwinnett Board of Directors have volunteered to help deliver meals 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 and looking for additional volunteers to help complete the team. Attire is casual, as volunteers will be loading meals into personal cars and driving them to locations to deliver to the children.
Watch this video to learn more: www.vimeo.com/357829774. Register to participate: www.tinyurl.com/ProjectKidsEat.