Prepare to be scared, Lawrenceville ghost tours return

According to the Aurora Theatre, Billie O’ Osborne Jr, aka Evan Phillips, goes by Boo Jay for short and is a "rambunctious young student at Hooper-Renwick by day and a scholar of the cemetery by night. His favorite after-school activity is to guide his friends through the town’s haunted cemetery." COURTESY AURORA THEATRE

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Shocking, frightful and altogether spooky – Lawrenceville Ghost Tours return for another year of fun. The adventurous are invited to join Aurora Theatre as they uncover Lawrenceville’s haunted history with tours that include ghost-infested cemetery visits and ghastly brews.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia Ghost Tours take visitors on a 90-minute stroll through metro Atlanta’s oldest city. Aurora Theatre’s professional storytellers can’t promise you’ll see a ghost, but local legends handed down over the decades and recent paranormal investigations will send a chill down your spine.

The Historic Lawrenceville Cemetery Tours take the brave on a 90-minute walk through one of the Southeast’s oldest and most haunted cemeteries. According to the Aurora Theatre’s statement, “Many of the thrilling anecdotes are the guides’ personal experiences at the cemetery, including sightings of orbs and ectoplasm and the capturing of an EVP (electronic voice phenomena).”

The Brews & Boos: Lawrenceville Haunted Pub Crawl takes adults 21 and older on a ghoulish journey with drinks included.

Tours take place on weekends now through Halloween. Details and tickets: www.auroratheatre.com/productions-and-programs/.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
