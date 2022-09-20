Prepare to be scared, Lawrenceville ghost tours return

The Lawrenceville, Georgia Ghost Tours take visitors on a 90-minute stroll through metro Atlanta’s oldest city. Aurora Theatre’s professional storytellers can’t promise you’ll see a ghost, but local legends handed down over the decades and recent paranormal investigations will send a chill down your spine.

The Historic Lawrenceville Cemetery Tours take the brave on a 90-minute walk through one of the Southeast’s oldest and most haunted cemeteries. According to the Aurora Theatre’s statement, “Many of the thrilling anecdotes are the guides’ personal experiences at the cemetery, including sightings of orbs and ectoplasm and the capturing of an EVP (electronic voice phenomena).”