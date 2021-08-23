Portion of North Road to close in Snellville through mid-Nov.

Construction taking place at The Grove at Towne Center in Snellville will close North Road from Oak Road to Wisteria Drive beginning Aug. 30 through Nov. 15.
Construction crews will close this small section of North Road so that construction of the multilevel parking deck can take place including the movement of heavy machinery entering and exiting the construction site.
A flagman will be at the road closure full-time to adjust barricades, flag precast deliveries, and keep local business traffic flowing.
Snellville officials thank the public for their patience as this development takes shape.
