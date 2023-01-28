Popular Kidsignments announces sale dates, volunteers needed

Start cleaning out those kids’ closets now in preparation for Kidsignments, the semi-annual consignment sale held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville. Started 29 years ago with 24 consigners, Kidsignments has grown into one of the nation’s largest consignment events and now accepts 1,500 sellers in two buildings totaling over 30,000 square feet.
The event is seeking volunteers who will earn a chance to shop early, among other perks.
Spring Sale Dates just announced begin Monday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Mar. 4.
Details: www.kidsignments.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Memphis Police Department
The Latest