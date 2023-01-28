X
Dark Mode Toggle

Popular Kidsignments announces sale dates, volunteers needed

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

Start cleaning out those kids’ closets now in preparation for Kidsignments, the semi-annual consignment sale held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville. Started 29 years ago with 24 consigners, Kidsignments has grown into one of the nation’s largest consignment events and now accepts 1,500 sellers in two buildings totaling over 30,000 square feet.

The event is seeking volunteers who will earn a chance to shop early, among other perks.

Spring Sale Dates just announced begin Monday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Mar. 4.

Details: www.kidsignments.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash12h ago

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department
18h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / AJC

Culture wars off the table in Georgia — for now
3h ago

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job
12h ago

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job
12h ago

Credit: Assoc

Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta J

Gwinnett launches Housing and Community Development division
19h ago
Peachtree Corners launches connect camera registration
Lawrenceville’s general obligation unlimited tax rating improves
Featured

Live Updates: Kemp, Dickens release statements in response to video
14h ago
US Updates | Reaction in Memphis, Washington, across the US
9h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top