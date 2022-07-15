ajc logo
X

Popular kid clothing consignment returns in August

Time is fast approaching for the highly popular Kidsignments sale at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. (Courtesy Kidsignments)

Combined ShapeCaption
Time is fast approaching for the highly popular Kidsignments sale at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. (Courtesy Kidsignments)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Parents across Gwinnett (and the entire metro area) can get ready now to buy or sell gently used kids clothing, toys, cribs and anything else kid-related at the highly popular Kidsignments sale 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday Aug. 15-18 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Aug. 19-20 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville.

Kidsignments is a semi-annual consignment sale with as many as 1,500 sellers filling up two buildings totaling over 30,000 square with items for infants, children and teens.

Sellers tag and price their own items. Generally, prices are about 20-40% of what the item cost when it was new. The seller then receives 70% of the selling price of their items.

Volunteers have the chance to shop before the public and are guaranteed a spot to sell their own items.

Details: www.kidsignments.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Grand jury: Cobb schools sidestepped purchasing policies, but not law18h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in July 2022?
1h ago
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game
17h ago
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion
1h ago
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion
1h ago
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
5h ago
The Latest
Lawrenceville building Ga. 316 exit ramp to Northside Hospital Gwinnett
20h ago
Peachtree Corners considering new mixed-use on Sun Court
More Lilburn city streets to be resurfaced
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top