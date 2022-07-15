Popular kid clothing consignment returns in August

Parents across Gwinnett (and the entire metro area) can get ready now to buy or sell gently used kids clothing, toys, cribs and anything else kid-related at the highly popular Kidsignments sale 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday Aug. 15-18 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Aug. 19-20 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville.
Kidsignments is a semi-annual consignment sale with as many as 1,500 sellers filling up two buildings totaling over 30,000 square with items for infants, children and teens.
Sellers tag and price their own items. Generally, prices are about 20-40% of what the item cost when it was new. The seller then receives 70% of the selling price of their items.
Volunteers have the chance to shop before the public and are guaranteed a spot to sell their own items.
Details: www.kidsignments.com.
About the Author