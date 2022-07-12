BreakingNews
Police offer safe places to pick up internet purchases

The Duluth Police Department is reminding citizens to look for the "MeetUp Spot" sign in the Duluth Public Safety Center parking lot, 3276 Buford Highway, for safe buying and selling. (Courtesy Duluth Police Department)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Picking up items sold by strangers on the internet can be risky, but metro Atlanta police offer safe places to make such swaps.

In a Monday Facebook post, the Duluth Police Department reminded residents of their internet purchase exchange service, providing a meetup location at the department to safely exchange items from Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or other websites. Started in 2018, the service is used by about 10 people each week, Officer Ted Sadowski, a spokesperson for the department, said.

Other police departments offering swap locations include Marietta, Kennesaw and Johns Creek.

A sign in the department’s 3276 Buford Highway parking lot indicates a location under constant video surveillance. The sign was donated by OfferUp, an app that helps people safely buy and sell locally.

Sadowski encourages those who are exchanging items to use this service, as the transaction will most likely be safer.

“Criminals will be less likely to meet with you at the police department, and if they refuse to meet you at our police department, this should be a red flag,” Sadowski said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Those who still feel unsafe can also use the lobby of the department or request an officer to standby during the transaction by calling 770-476-4151.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

