Police: Father, son honored for aiding Gwinnett cop being attacked by armed man

A father and son were recognized by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday after they helped an officer who was being attacked by an armed man he was trying to arrest, police said.
Otto Ortiz and his son Anderson were inside their home when their dog began barking at something outside on July 25. Seeing that an officer was being attacked by a man, police said they rushed over to help without any knowledge of what led to the scuffle or if the man was armed.
The man, who the officer was trying to arrest, was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Stop N’ Save Food Market along Satellite Boulevard in Duluth, according to police. The clerk, who police said was badly beaten during the incident, spoke to the officer and handed over video surveillance that provided a description of the suspect.
The robber, identified as 38-year-old Derrick Sutton, was located nearby but refused to obey the officer’s orders and then “violently attacked him,” police said.
The officer was alone while attempting to restrain Sutton, who police confirmed was holding a gun during the tussle. At some point, the officer’s radio was damaged and he could not notify dispatch of the attack and request backup.
That’s when Otto and Anderson Ortiz noticed the altercation and stepped in.
Otto was able to get the gun away from Sutton and throw it out of reach, police said. The father and son then helped restrain the suspect. Glenda Guerra, Ortiz’s wife, then ran down the street to flag down additional officers, who arrested Sutton.
On Thursday, Otto and Anderson were recognized at the police department’s Awards and Promotional Ceremony.
“Chief (James) McClure and all the members of the Gwinnett Police Department feel deep gratitude towards the Ortiz family for their bravery and assistance. Without their help, the outcome of the incident may have been very different,” the department said.
Sutton remains at the Gwinnett jail with charges of obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, battery, kidnapping and armed robbery.
