Police: Father, son honored for aiding Gwinnett cop being attacked by armed man

Otto Ortiz and his son Anderson were inside their home when their dog began barking at something outside on July 25. Seeing that an officer was being attacked by a man, police said they rushed over to help without any knowledge of what led to the scuffle or if the man was armed.

The man, who the officer was trying to arrest, was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Stop N’ Save Food Market along Satellite Boulevard in Duluth, according to police. The clerk, who police said was badly beaten during the incident, spoke to the officer and handed over video surveillance that provided a description of the suspect.