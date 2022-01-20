Planned PEThood helping pet owners with new wellness clinic in Duluth

The 501(c)(3) non-profit Planned PEThood of Georgia has opened a new Wellness Clinic at their existing location, 2869 Buford Highway, Building F, Suite 2. This new weekday clinic will offer affordable veterinary care services to pet owners in Gwinnett and surrounding areas.
The Wellness Clinic offers basic services such as vaccinations, heartworm tests, and preventative medications to clients at a minimal cost. For example, a dog’s wellness exam, annual vaccinations, and heartworm test will cost only $90.
Additionally, the new clinic can also help pet owners with minor illnesses such as ear, eye or skin issues, respiratory infections, and/or annual blood work.
“We know many families are struggling financially, and their pets are part of the family. Caring for them can be expensive, so we have opened a wellness clinic to help pet owners care for their four-legged family members,” says Elizabeth Burgner, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Planned PEThood of GA.
The organization already provides low-cost spay neuter to about 8,500 animals a year, low cost vaccine clinics on Saturdays, rescue and adoption programs through foster care and adoption centers like Pet Supermarket, Petco and Pet Smart, community cat assistance, trapping and rural outreach.
Prices, services offered, and to make an appointment: www.PEThoodGA.org.
