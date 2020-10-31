Peachtree Corners Veterans monument seeks volunteers

Volunteers are needed 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6 to install 59 new engraved pavers. PCVMA will provide instruction, gloves, tools needed, and refreshments. Should be able to carry bricks, bend over or kneel, and use provided tools to remove and install bricks.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the monument prior to Veterans Day activities at 4 p.m. Nov. 10. This will include sweeping and blowing leaves and extraneous dirt out of the monument.