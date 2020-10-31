Peachtree Corners Veterans monument seeks volunteers

The Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association is seeking volunteers prior to Veterans Day to assistance with several projects.
Volunteers are needed 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6 to install 59 new engraved pavers. PCVMA will provide instruction, gloves, tools needed, and refreshments. Should be able to carry bricks, bend over or kneel, and use provided tools to remove and install bricks.
Volunteers are needed to help clean up the monument prior to Veterans Day activities at 4 p.m. Nov. 10. This will include sweeping and blowing leaves and extraneous dirt out of the monument.
Volunteers are also needed at the monument on Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 to assist the Norcross High School JROTC Cadets who are serving as ushers for the ceremony and/or be guides at the monument to explain its features and assist people with finding bricks.
Indicate which volunteer for activities you would like to assist with by email to bob.ballagh@comcast.net.